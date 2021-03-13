Circleville - Donna Salyer, 89, of Circleville, passed away on March 9, 2021.
She was born on May 8, 1931 in Columbus to Howard and Dorothy (Folk) Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Salyer; son, James L. Salyer; and siblings, Janet Heckendorn, Lester Smith and Joseph Smith.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Monica (Richard) Massie; two grandchildren, Marc Jason (Alice) Massie and Jacob Matthew Massie; and by great-grandson, Andrew Benjamin Massie.
A special thanks goes to Shawnae Davis, Teresa Conner and Kelley Hettinger.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hands for the Disabled, Partners for Paws, Ohio Health Hospice or Ohio Right to Life.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Donna Salyer