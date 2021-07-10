Deerfield Township - Donna J. Vaughan (nee Davenport), beloved wife of the late Clayton Thomas Vaughan Jr., loving mother of Daniel (Elise Youngberg) Vaughan and Susanna (John) Burton, caring grandmother of Emily Morgan Burton and Taylor Jean Burton, passed away July 3, 2021, at the age of 83.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Davenport.
A memorial service will be held at Providence Bible Fellowship 7000 Summerhill Drive, West Chester Township, Ohio 45069 at 3 p.m., July 24, 2021. Donna Vaughan
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Vaughan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.