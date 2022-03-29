Marion - Dora Evelyn Trout, 89, of Marion, Ohio and formerly of Circleville and Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Marion General Hospital.
Evelyn was born in Zanesville, Ohio on Nov. 26, 1932.
She is the daughter of the late Howard and Salome (Butler) Fuller.
She enjoyed sewing and she was a seamstress for many years. She also enjoyed spending time in her garden, taking care of her flowers and going out to dinner with her family.
She previously worked for Elder Beerman Department Store in Zanesville. She is a former member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church and Central Trinity Church in Zanesville, as well as a member of the Community Methodist Church in Circleville, Ohio.
Evelyn is survived by her three children, Melinda (Mike) Walter, of Marion, Ohio, Melissa (Lenard) Adams, of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Doug Trout, of Novi, Michigan; her grandchildren, Abbey Beach, Lindsey (Kyle) Peltier, Sam (Jacque) Walter, Stacey Saunders-Adams, Christin (Matt) Downs, Aubrie Trout and Darian Colley; her step-grandchildren, Angie (Marty) Hart, Brenda Leatherwood, Teresa Shoemaker; her great-grandchildren, Arbor and Oakley Beach, Carter and Cori Ferguson, Isla Walter, Madison Downs, Matthew Downs, Megan Downs, Reese Vance-Adams and Brodie Vance-Adams; six step great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; her two sisters-in-law, Wava Trout, Wilma Fuller; and brother-in-law, Bill (Sara) Trout .
In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Trout, who passed away June 27, 2010; her two brothers, Eugene Fuller and Robert (June) Fuller.
Visitations will be noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Darla Revennaugh officiating.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
www.farusfh.com Dora E. Trout