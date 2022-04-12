Circleville - Doris Dodson, 74, of Circleville, passed away April 8, 2022. She was born June 22, 1947 in Germany and was the daughter of Ludwig and Maria (Krug) Baureis. She was a member of Pickaway Senior Center and was a volunteer at Berger Hospital.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron Dodson and brother Walter Baureis.
She is survived by daughter Sandy (Kenny) Packard, sons Ronnie Lee (Shannon) and Garry Wayne (Rhonda) Dodson, grandchildren Dillan, Kevin and Daniel Packard, Ronnie Lee, Brandon Allen, Hannah Marie and Kaitlyn R. Dodson, 4 great grandchildren and her sweetie Howard Bitzel.
Funeral service will be Thursday April 14, 2022 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Doris Dodson