Circleville - Doris Marvene Gulick, age 95, of Circleville, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2021.
She was born in Darbyville, Ohio to Jesse and Rosie (Wilson) Swank on Feb. 9, 1926.
Doris was the last surviving sibling of her parents' six children; one son and four additional daughters, one of whom was her twin.
Doris attended Muhlenberg High School. On June 12, 1943, she married the love of her life, Mack Gulick, and they enjoyed 74 wonderful years of marriage.
Doris worked several jobs and retired from Defense Construction Supply Center. She also worked as a cook at the Pickaway County Jail after retiring. Doris enjoyed and was very talented at her other responsibilities as a wife and mother. She helped Mack with farming and preserving what they produced. She was a talented pianist and an excellent cook whose recipes live on to be remembered and enjoyed by her family.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; her husband, Mack Eugene Gulick; and their son, James Scott Gulick.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Judy Gulick, Janet (Dan) Goeglein, and Jeff (Missy) Gulick; her granddaughters, Angie (Kevin) Kinne, Jenna (Tyler) Jenkins, Lindsay (Cody) Downs, Emily (Billy) Fusiek, and Courtney Gulick; as well as great-grandchildren, Naomi, Sophia, Halle, Juliet, Jonah, Josiah, Jonathan, Jacob, William, Ava, Josie, and Kinley.
Family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville.
Visitors may also call from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday May 7, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street, Circleville, where Pastor Audrey Lukasak will officiate a 2 p.m. funeral service, followed by burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Circleville.
Donations in memory of Doris can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Doris Gulick