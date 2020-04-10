Dorothy (Cade) Baum, 83, of Ashville, passed away on April 8, 2020.
She was born on April 16, 1936 in Pedro, Ohio to Leo and Ruth (Fox) Cade.
Dorothy married Robert Baum on March 17, 1957. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother to her four children and granddaughter. Dorothy was also a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ashville.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Baum; her children, Patricia (Baum) and Carl Rogers, Steve Baum, Jill (Baum) Martinez and Cynthia Baum: her granddaughter, Silvia Martinez, and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ruth Cade; siblings, Virginia Geehring, Ruby and Ralph Miller, Thomas and Mary Cade and John and Jackie Cade, and Alta Faye Smith.
A special thank you to Logan Elm Health Care Center.
A memorial service will be held later this summer due to current public health restrictions.
For those who wish, memorials in Dorothy’s name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6046 St. Paul Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com