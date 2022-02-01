Londonderry - Dorothy L. Karshner, 93, of Londonderry, passed 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 in Valley View Care Center, Frankfort, following an extended illness.
She was born June 28, 1928, in Vinton County, Ohio, to the late Ocal Davis Fee.
In February of 1948, she married Albert E. Karshner who died Feb. 11, 2011.
Surviving are a son, Allen (Tina) Karshner, of Londonderry; grandchildren, Harleigh Karshner, Teteaunna "Teddi" Karshner, David (Catie) Karshner, Sierra Karshner and Blake Karshner; great-grandchildren, Carleigh Shotts, Athena Shotts and Clementine Karshner; a brother, Roy (Jesse) Fee, of Laurelville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Freda Daft; a brother, Ray Fee; and father and mother, Ervin and Ocal Fee.
Dorothy was a dairy farmer.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in the Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com. Dorothy Karshner