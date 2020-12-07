Dorothy Marie Reese Dunkle, mother, educator, avid gardener, gifted seamstress, voracious reader and member of the greatest generation, left her earthly body on December 6, 2020 due to complications from coronavirus.
She had made 97 trips around the sun and made each remarkable year count. Raised on a farm outside of Lancaster, Dorothy attended The Ohio State University after graduation from Amanda High School. Soon after, she married Roy Dunkle in 1944 while he was serving in the Air Force during World War II. She had four children, Bradford, Constance, Greg and Wanda and, while working full-time at General Electric, returned to college at Ohio University where she completed her degree in Education. Dorothy taught both second and third grades at Mound Street Elementary in the Circleville City School District for nearly three decades before retiring in 1989. She was an avid quilter and member of Lancaster Rose Quilters where she spent countless hours sewing quilts which were raffled to raise money for local charities benefiting children. She lived independently on her childhood family farm until only recently, maintained a large vegetable and flower garden and mowed her own grass into her ’90s. She held on to her depression era values throughout her lifetime and never found reason to visit the beauty salon because she was completely capable of cutting her own hair (probably with her pinking shears). She loved American History, art and travel, was curious, whip smart and never said a bad word about anyone. Dorothy was an amazing person and we are all better for having known her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Marie (Delong) Reese and seven brothers and sisters.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family.