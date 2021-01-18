Ft. Myers - Dorothy Louise Peters McPherson went to be with the Lord on Dec. 19, 2020 after a sudden and unexpected death.
She followed her parents, Ethel Mae Wilken Peters and Edwin Wilson Peters; sisters, Noreen and Barbara, to spend eternity with Jesus.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ron McPherson, who misses her deeply, as well as siblings, Jim Peters, Patty Peters Hill and Phyllis Peters Jennings.
Many folks in Circleville remember her as "their realtor". She also became their friend with her "can do attitude", kindness and her quick and generous smile. As the local hometown realtor from 1978 to 2002, she won numerous awards and accolades.
Dorothy was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church from 1950 to 2002. In December of 2002, Dorothy and Ron moved to Ft. Myers, Florida to be near their children, Tara (Jeff), Randy (Judy), Brent, Aaron (Ti) and their much loved grandchildren, Zach, Hilary, Ben, Jared, Sean and Adriana.
They made many trips back to Circleville to visit family and dear friends, as Circleville is where their hearts remained.
A trip this past October was planned for yet another Pumpkin Show visit and as we all know, it was not to be.
She will return home and a celebration of life will be held in Circleville at a later, warmer date.
Thank you to the many many family and friends that reached out to us this past month. Your memories and kind words truly meant a lot.
Local arrangements will be completed with Wellman Funeral Home. Dorothy McPherson