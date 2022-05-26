Circleville - Dorothy R. Dresbach, age 102, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at The Wyngate. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard F. and Elizabeth (Mouser) Dresbach, her siblings, Ged (Mary) Dresbach, Anna Dresbach, Eleanor Dresbach, Grover Dresbach, Festus Dresbach, Judd Dresbach, Margie (Bob) Frazier, Frances Dresbach, niece Mary and nephew Ged Jr.. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Donna, Jo Ann, Richard, Melanie, and Grover Jr., and many great nieces and nephews, special friend Pastor Robert Henry and the Living by Faith Church family, and special thanks to her niece and great niece Gail and Kelly Dresbach for the care and attention of Dorothy over the past several years. She worked at her family farm her entire life. She enjoyed embroidery and crotcheting along with bird watching, word searches and eating sweets. She was a joy to be around. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 11-12 pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger where funeral service will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Robert Henry officiating. Interment will be at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fair Hope Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to leave a special memory. Dorothy R. Dresbach
