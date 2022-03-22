Kissimmee, Florida - Dorothy Ruth Brickner Mount passed away from natural causes on Dec. 2, 2021 at home while in hospice care in Kissimmee, Florida.
Dorothy was 99 years old, having been born in 1922 to Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Brickner, of Hamilton, Ohio. She was the youngest of nine children.
Dorothy and her husband, Floyd, built and operated the Highlander Restaurant and Mobile Home Park on U.S. 22 near Stoutsville, Ohio for 18 years.
Dorothy was a warm, kind and loving mother to daughter, Barbara A. Vandyke (partner, William Roberts), of Kissimmee, Florida; and son, William F. Mount (wife Sue), of Stoutsville, Ohio.
Along with her children, she is survived by three grandchildren, Jeff Mount, Kim (Chris) Chong, and Steven (Shannon) Ford; three great-grandchildren, Jerrod, Samantha, and Luke; and one great-great-granddaughter, Eliza.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Dorothy to your local hospice.
Dorothy's family will receive visitors just prior to an 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Graveside services at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Circleville to immediately follow.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Dorothy's family. Dorothy R. Mount