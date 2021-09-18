Groveport - Dorothy Jean Storts, age 80, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1940 to the late Ralph and Ethel Long in Columbus, Ohio.
Dorothy graduated from Canal Winchester High School in 1958. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
Dorothy worked for Shaw and Sons Jewelers before retiring in 1996. She enjoyed bowling, birds, flowers, gardening and helping around the farm.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Chuck) Alford, James Storts, Karen (Bryan) Fowler, Jason (Mariah) Storts; grandchildren, Sarah Alford, Kayla Fowler, Elyzabeth, Elayna, and Kate Storts; step-grandchildren, Megan and Robbie Duncan; brother, Don (Debbie) Long.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Storts; her parents; and sister, Marilyn Loucks.
Friends and family may visit on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 from 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home 650 West Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110.
A funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church 133 West South Street, Lithopolis, Ohio, starting at 10 a.m. where Pastor Joe Wolf will be officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Lithopolis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to FairHope Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Online condolences can be found at spencefuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Storts