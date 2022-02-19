Circleville - Dorothy Marie Styers, 90, of Circleville, passed away Feb. 15 after a short stay at Embassy of Logan Care Center in Logan, Ohio.
She was born Sept. 7 1931, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of J. William and Nellie (Cashel) Gilbert. She was a 1949 graduate of Hillsdale High School (Michigan) and attended Olivet Nazarene University. She served faithfully alongside her husband, Rev. Robert F. Styers, as he pastored Ohio churches in Middleport, West Lafayette, Columbus (Frank Rd.), Chillicothe and Marietta.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and her brother, Dale C. Gilbert. She is survived by her son, Carl R. (Beth) Styers of Pataskala; daughter, Miriam (Rodney) Kuhn of Logan; grandchildren, Craig Styers and Penny (Styers) Jackman (Adam); Chad (Rachel), Jason (Becky), Benjamin (Ashley), Daniel (Ashley), Andrew (friend Natalie), Shawn (Katie) and Shaina Kuhn; 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Circleville Heritage Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery, Circleville, Ohio. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, at the Church and one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Central Ohio Nazarene Camp meeting, P.O. Box 928, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Dorothy Styers