Amanda - Dorothy V. Vincent, 90, of Amanda, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Altercare Thornville.
She was born November 24, 1931, in Hocking County, the daughter of the late Rev. Lemuel and Nina (Hart) McNichols. She was a member of the Amanda United Methodist Church. Dorothy loved to play Bingo and yard sale. She was matron, cook, and house manager for many years at Maywood Mission in Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Kaumeyer, of Lancaster, Joyce (John) Moyer, of Pleasantville, and Connie (Tim Kunkel) Vincent, of Mt. Vernon; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; siblings, Mildred Hartshorn, Paul (Janice) McNichols, Goldie Meuller, and Barbara (George) Meyers. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Ida Mae; husband, Herman Vincent; daughter, Mary Miller; son, Bill Vincent; grandson, Robert Webb; 8 brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Hudson officiating. The service may also be viewed live on the funeral home's Facebook page. Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Dorothy's family would like to thank Absolute Hospice and the Altercare staff and special thanks to "Momma Bird".
Friends may make memorial contributions to Absolute Hospice, 161 Clint Dr., Suite 200
Pickerington, OH 43147. Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com. Dorothy Vincent