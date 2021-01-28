Dorothy Whitcraft

Circleville - Dorothy Wavelene (Wiggins) Jinks Whitcraft, 96, said good night here and good morning up there on Jan. 19, 2021 to her loved ones waiting on her coming.
She was born on July 1, 1924 to Chloe and Lola (Knece) Wiggins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; sisters, Gayle (Gib) Anderson, (Joe Truex), Leota (Chet) Stevens; and son-in-laws, Marvin Disbennett and Kenneth A. Waidelich.
In October 1941, she married Harold "Hip" Jinks and enjoyed 32 years of marriage. Into this union, four children, Lavonna (Marvin) Disbennett, Varalyn (Kenny) Waidelich, Jerry Jinks, and Cheryl (Kenny) Walls; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In November 1975, she married Lester Whitcraft. They enjoyed 30 years of marriage, traveling, scouting around on ATVs, exploring God's creation. In this marriage, she was blessed with three stepchildren, Sharon (Chuck) Pritchard, Linda (Mike) Kempton and Jeff (Pam) Whitcraft; six step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
Wavelene found Jesus early in her life and was a lifetime member of Saltcreek Valley Church. She was the first family care home sponsor for the VA hospital in the Laurelville area. She enjoyed flowers, nature, woodworking, needle crafts, sewing and quilting but most of all, being faithful to God and the house of the Lord. She will greatly be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, food, prayers and condolences. A special thank you to Logan Elm Health Care, Heartland Hospice, Bob and Martha Carney and Bob Danner in her last few years for all the love, support and work that was given.
Private viewing and cemetery service have already been observed by the family.
