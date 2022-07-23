Columbus - Douglas R. Price, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Douglas was born in Circleville, Ohio, on June 28, 1947, to the late James and Eleanor (McAbee) Price. Also preceding in death was his sister Nancy Price. He was a 1965 graduate of Circleville High School. After high school, he served in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion Post #134 of Circleville. Douglas was an electrician for most of his adult life, finishing his working career with Ohio State University, retiring from North Area Maintenance in 2012. He was a big plant nut. He loved gardening and his indoor house plants. When he was not gardening, he could often be found playing with one of his four black German Shepherds he had over the years, or feeding the birds. He loved all kinds of music and amassed a collection of more than 400 CDs. Doug will be deeply missed by his loving wife Theresa Price; son Adam (Jennifer) Price; sister Linda May; nieces and nephews Zachary May, Melissa Dauberman, Shannon (Lin Hansard) Delaney, and Erin (Thad) Smith; numerous great nieces and nephews; five sisters-in-law; and four brothers-in-law. Family would like to give a special thanks to Clyda for her cards to Doug, to the Veterans, and to his neighbors and friends who helped get him in and out of the house during his illness. Graveside Service to be held Friday, October 22, 2022 at Reber Hill Cemetery, 16810 Winchester Rd, Ashville, OH 43103. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN. Douglas R. Price
