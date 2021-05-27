Circleville - Doyne Shirey, 60, passed away on May 24, 2021 at home.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1960 in Circleville to Robert "Bob" and Carolyn (Garrett) Shirey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Robert Shirey and Faye Shirey Smith, LeRoy and Helen Garrett; brother, Doug Shirey; nephew, Dale Shirey; and by several aunts and uncles.
Doyne is survived by his girlfriend, Carol Davis; brother, David (Debbie) Shirey; nephew, Ben (Erin) Shirey; uncle and aunt, David and Vivian Garrett; aunt, Sonia Bush; and by several cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice nurses and staff.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Doyne Shirey