Circleville - Dr. Donald "Dick" Rhoads, 88, of Circleville passed away on August 9, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1933 in Circleville to John and Rita Ruth (Wellington) Rhoads. He spent many summers in Montana with his family and friends. He was a Veteran having served in U.S. Navy, was part owner of Riceland Golf Course and was a dentist for 35 years. Doc was well known for sharing his love of baseball and community. He coached Lille League and junior high basketball teams as well as volunteering for Orrville Area United Way's Citizen Review Committee, the Orrville Salvation Army, Orrville Rotary Club, Orrville Exchange Club and traveling to Honduras with Central American Medical Outreach (CAMO). Dick also was an Elder for First Presbyterian Church and President of City Council. He was inducted into Wayne County Officials Association Hall of Fame and was named the 2018 Paul L. Powell Citizen of the Year Award in Orrville. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by grandson Matt McCartney and brother John "Buzz" Rhoads. Dick is survived by his wife Margie (Magill) Rhoads, children John (Daisy Hickman) Rhoads, Wendy (Rich) Rhoads Wierer, grandchildren Erin (Joe) Hilton, Jake Wierer and by sister Hilda Hawk. A Celebration of Life will be held in Orrville at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts in honor of Dr. Rhoads be sent to First Presbyterian Church in Orrville, 1830 West Market Street, Orrville, Ohio 44667 or to Central American Medical Association, 322 Westwood Avenue, Orrville, Ohio 44667. condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Dr. Donald "Dick" Rhoads
