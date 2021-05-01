Mansfield - Dr. Henry E. Akers, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 28,2021.
Born Oct. 5, 1934 in Kermit, West Virginia, Dr. Akers was the son of Goebel Preston Akers and Ruth Eloise (Nichols) Akers.
After several moves, his family settled in Williamsport, Ohio, where he grew up and attended Deer Creek Township High School.
Dr. Akers attended The Ohio State University and graduated from The Ohio State School of Veterinary Medicine in 1959. Upon graduation, he moved to Mansfield and worked for Dr. Benjamin Henson, before opening his own practice.
He pursued his passion of veterinary medicine for over 60 years, with a mixed practice of large and small animals and particular skills in many types of orthopedic and other specialized surgeries.
Dr. Akers was a member of the Richland County Veterinary Medical Association, the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association. He served for several years on the admissions board of The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine. He also volunteered for over 20 years as the Fair Veterinarian of the Richland County Fair.
For 18 years, Dr. Akers led annual mission trips to the town of Fort Liberte, Haiti. Along with fellow church members and veterinarians, the work group built a church, a school and several out-buildings for the community over the years. They also provided medical care, glasses and other supplies to the small town. He also went on working mission trips to the Pine Ridge Reservation of the Oglala Sioux Indian Tribe in South Dakota, and to Kenya, Africa.
An accomplished woodworker, marksman and gardener, Henry's skills and experiences were numerous. Some of his favorite times were the many cross-country motorcycle trips he took with his son, John. They ventured to various landmarks and national parks across the country and he equally enjoyed recounting the trips to friends and clients in his office. He also enjoyed spending time with his three granddaughters and taking them on Ranger rides through the woods at their farm.
Dr. Akers married Mary Elizabeth (Glessner) Akers on June 25, 1966 at Park Avenue Baptist Church, and she survives.
He also is survived by his three children, Dr. Jody Akers (Mark) Hershner, of Mansfield, Kristi (David) Johnston, of Tiffin, and John (Ann) Akers, of Mansfield; three granddaughters, Whitney, Brooke, and Elise Johnston, of Tiffin; brother, Frank Akers, of Laurelville; brother-in-law, David Crawford, of Circleville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Dolores (Akers) Crawford, of Circleville.
