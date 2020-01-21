Dustin W. Silcox, 38, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born on May 27, 1981 in Columbus.
A graduate of Teays Valley in 1999, after high school Dustin worked at numerous positions in the restaurant business over the years. He was a devoted full-time caregiver for his mom. Dustin loved movies, show tunes, and in the past working out at the gym. To his family he liked to be known as a skilled mixologist.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas (Mary Ann) Epps and William Lewis (Mary Helen) Silcox.
Survived by his mother, Debra L. Silcox of Ashville; father, Gary W. Silcox of Savannah, Georgia; sister, Jennifer Gordon of Columbus; brother, Eddie Silcox of Dublin; nephew, Mitchell Gordon; special aunt, Karen Williams; special cousins, Andy Williams, Katie Pearson, and Becky Williams; also numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Tennessee; many friends and the LGBTQ + community.
Per Dustin’s request cremation has taken place.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, for a time of reflection.
The family request in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the funeral home to help toward expenses.
