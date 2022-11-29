Dwight E. Norris

Ashville - Dwight E. Norris, 85 of Ashville passed away, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 26, 1937 in Walnut Township, Pickaway Co., OH to the late William and Grace (Ott) Norris. He was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison H.S. class of 1955. His military career started in 1955 as he set goals in place for advancement. A few highlights of his military career: he served for two years as Commander of Camp Perry Training Center, Port Clinton, Ohio; graduated from U.S. Army War College, 1985, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, led his troop command headquarters through the mobilization of units for Desert Shield. He retired as a Full Bird Colonel. Those that served under him praised his leadership saying he was "the best commander they ever served under". Concurrently while serving in the U.S. military, he worked for the State of Ohio Department of Natural Resources. A few of his jobs consisted of Personnel Management, Logistics & Procurement, Assistant Administrator of State Purchasing and Chief Business and Administration Services.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments