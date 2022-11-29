Ashville - Dwight E. Norris, 85 of Ashville passed away, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 26, 1937 in Walnut Township, Pickaway Co., OH to the late William and Grace (Ott) Norris. He was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison H.S. class of 1955. His military career started in 1955 as he set goals in place for advancement. A few highlights of his military career: he served for two years as Commander of Camp Perry Training Center, Port Clinton, Ohio; graduated from U.S. Army War College, 1985, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, led his troop command headquarters through the mobilization of units for Desert Shield. He retired as a Full Bird Colonel. Those that served under him praised his leadership saying he was "the best commander they ever served under". Concurrently while serving in the U.S. military, he worked for the State of Ohio Department of Natural Resources. A few of his jobs consisted of Personnel Management, Logistics & Procurement, Assistant Administrator of State Purchasing and Chief Business and Administration Services.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by sisters Lucile and Garnett; brothers Carl, Joe, and Paul.
Survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley L. (McCallister); daughters, Robyn (James) Helsel, Kimberly Fishman, and Cheryl (Shannon) Cherry; grandchildren Jeremy Helsel, Amy Lamb, Erica (Sam) Snyder, Holly (Shawn) McCart, and Matthew Cherry; great grandchildren Gabe, Rylan, Maisie, Blake and Bo; brother Robert.
Friends may call on Tues. Nov. 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH with Chaplain Len Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice 110 Polaris Pkwy Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Dwight E. Norris
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.