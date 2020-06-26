Earl Alison Maxie, 81, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee (formerly Ashville, OH), passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1934 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Earl was a veteran of the Navy and Air Force during Korea and served as a firefighter and rescue squad. He was a past Cub Scout leader and worked 10 years at Temkin’s, 10 years for OSHA and retired from the Department of Energy after another 25 years of service. After retirement, Earl opened the first quick lube (Pit Crew) in East Tennessee and he also had a safety consulting agency by the name of M.A.S.H.E.C. Earl was avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed hunting with his son Joe.
His wife of 61 years, Stella (Ann), passed in 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet; and father, Andrew Jackson Maxie; brothers, Othel and Carlos; sisters, Bake, Delma and Ester.
Earl is survived by his son, Joseph Maxie (Debbie) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; grandchildren, Beth Raisor (Kris), Natalie Jenkins-Rice (Jason); and four great-grandchildren, Abram and Reese Raisor, Isaac and Everly Jenkins-Rice, all of Lenoir City, Tennessee. Also survived by sisters, Beverly, Anita, and Thelma; with many nieces and nephews great-nieces and great-nephews.
A family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2 at Reber Hill Cemetery, Walnut Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Rick Brown VFW Post #7941, 3301 Northup Avenue, South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103.
Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.