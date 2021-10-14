Ponte Vedra - Earl T. Park, 70, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, formerly of Circleville, died 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born April 22, 1951, in Londonderry, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Laura Pettit Park.
Surviving are children, Kendra (Clancey) Boudreaux, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Bret Park, of Williamsport, and Megan (Jason) Park, of Ashville; grandchildren, Colton, Connor (Macey), Courtney (Tommy), Damon (Devani), Cameron (Kaylenna), Eliana, and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Sofia, Olivia, Braxton, and Milandi; sisters, Kaye Hines, of Londonderry, Connie Davis, of Chillicothe, Karen Park, of Adelphi, and Ann Park, of Mirmar, Florida; a brother-in-law, Ed Dozer, of Londonderry; his best friend, Rodney Fisher; and his beloved dog, Sophie.
He was predeceased by sisters, Faye Congrove and Betty Dozer; and brothers-in-law, Richard Congrove, Wayne Hines, and Jack Davis.
Earl retired from the Watt Street Tavern in Circleville.
A memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in the Ware Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com. Earl Park