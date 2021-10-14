New Holland - Edgar Eugene Nungester Jr., 72, of New Holland, Ohio, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 6:35 p.m. at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County, where he had been a patient since July 29.
Ed was born Sept. 15, 1949, in Circleville, Ohio to Edgar Eugene and Kathryn Conrad Nungester.
He was a 1968 graduate of Circleville High School and moved to New Holland in 1966.
He was a nursing aide and security guard at the Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center for 25 years until his retirement in 1999.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a United State Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion in Washington Court House.
Ed is survived by his wife, Alta Mae Osborn, whom he married Dec. 29, 1979; a son and daughter-in-law, Ty Edison and Anna Nungester; and a grandson, Zachary Nungester, of Westerville; a brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Mert Nungester, of Ashville; a sister, Candy Miller, of Orient; and an aunt, Millie Flores, of Ashville.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will be observed and there will be no visitation or service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.
Edgar Nungester