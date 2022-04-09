Chubbuck, ID - Edgar Michael Paxton, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away March 31, 2022.
Edgar was born July 30, 1968 in Washington Court House, Ohio to Carol Elizabeth Robinson and George Allen Williams Sr.
Edgar attended school at Teays Valley High School in Ohio. Edgar married Leann Hoskins. He had four children, KC Park, Lacey Valdez, Shayla Paxton and Shawn Paxton.
Edgar enjoyed spending time with his family and especially loved all the times they spent fishing and camping together.
He lived a very adventurous life. He traveled most of his life and didn't stay in one place for long. Once he'd done what he could in one place, he moved along to a new state for his next adventure.
He loved going on walks to enjoy his surroundings. Edgar loved his hat (helmet) and you never saw him without it.
He is survived by his children, KC Park, of Pocatello, Idaho, Lacey (Adam) Valdez, of Aberdeen, Idaho, Shayla Paxton and Shawn Paxton (Darcy LeFevre), both of Blackfoot, Idaho; siblings, Sam (Brinda) Williams, of Circleville, Ohio, Kevin Attenweiler, of Estacada, Oregon, Debbie William, of Circleville, Ohio, Helen Manby, of Circleville, Ohio, Sheila Casto, of Pocatello, Idaho, Connie Keith, of New Mexico; 13 grandchildren; and 27 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Leann Hoskins Paxton; parents, George Williams and Carol McDonald; stepfather, Jason McDonald; brothers, James "Frank" Attenweiler, George Allon Williams Jr.; niece, Melissa Manby; nephews, Sambo Williams and George Allon Williams III.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Edgar Paxton