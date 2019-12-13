Edith D. Strawser, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Edith was born June 15, 1929 in Ashville, to the late Paul and Mary (Sewell) Bozman.
She was a loving mother and grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family. She could also be found feeding and caring for the stray cats in the neighborhood.
Along with her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert “Bob” Strawser; grandchildren, Nathan Bray and Selina Giffin; brothers, Thomas and Richard Bozman; along with her sister, Phyllis Williams.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Charles) Hammond, Mary Strawser, Judy (Donald) Giffin and Susan Strawser; grandchildren, Scott (Rebecca) Hammond, Crystal Hammond, Jeanie Giffin, and Shannon Bray; sisters, Kay Wolfe and Mary Mayberry; along with several great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family will welcome friends Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Circleville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories of Edith.