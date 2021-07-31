Stoutsville - Edith "Darlene" Ferguson, age 73, passed away on July 26, 2021.
She was born to her parents, Lloyd and Mildred Dumm, on Oct. 2, 1947, in Circleville, Ohio.
Darlene was married to Alvin Ferguson, who preceded her in death, along with her parents.
Darlene was a feisty prankster who enjoyed collecting angels. She was a great cook whose wonderful meals will be missed, especially her mashed potatoes and her sausage gravy!
Darlene will be greatly missed by her two sons, Dwayne (Jessica) Ferguson and Anthony (Jennifer) Ferguson; as well as her grandchildren, Ryan Warner, Jayden Ferguson, Annabelle Ferguson and Allison Ferguson.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a memory or condolences for Darlene's family. Edith Ferguson