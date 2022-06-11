Circleville - Edith Ann Polley, 82, of Circleville passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 at the Methodist Hospital in Dublin, Ohio. She was born on September 22, 1939 in Circleville to Wayne and Anna (Hickey) Miner Sr. She married John Polley. Survived by daughter Reva Sue Schaffer. She was preceded in death by her husband John Polley, mother Anna Lucille Hickey-Miner-Trego, father Wayne Miner, brothers Wayne and Gary Miner, sisters Alice Molengraft, Saralyn Steinehouser Dean and Marvine (Sue) Ellis. In addition to her daughter she is survived by grandchildren, brothers Tom (Betty) Miner, Allen P. (Beckey) Trego, William J. (Nancy) Trego, sister Patricia Owens and by several nieces and nephews. Edith was a fun loving, kindhearted person. She loved to be with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing Bingo. She would always greet you with a smile and ask "What's you been doing." Edith will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Edith loved her parish family and was a lifelong member of the St. Joseph Parish in Circleville. Edith worked in food management for over 20 years. She received awards from her place of employment for outstanding performances over the years. She approached her work with the same zest and dedication she did to her friends and family. Requested by Sue, and Edith their cremated remains were laid to rest next to their loving mother with the graveside services in Maple Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Edith Polley
