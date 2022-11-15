Circleville - Edna M. Hitchcock, 82 of Circleville, passed on to glory on November
12, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1940 as one of seven children to
Walter and Mary (Cleveland) More in Gilboa, NY. Edna married the
love of her life, Guy Hitchcock, on August 2, 1958. In addition to her
parents, she is proceeded in death by her sons Randall and Jeffrey
Hitchcock, and daughter- in- law Tara Hitchcock.
Edna is survived by her husband Guy, son Greg (Heather) Hitchcock, daughter Valerie (Spencer) Travis, and Aaron (Regina) Hitchcock, along with loving grandchildren Melissa (Mark) Matson, Amanda (Jeremy) Jackson, Thomas Hitchcock, Maggie Hitchcock, Joshua Travis, and Zane Travis. Edna loved children, especially her grandchildren and 5 great-
grandchildren (Brielle, Hunter, Zachariah, and Ezekiel Matson, and
Eleanor Jackson) with whom she loved to spend time.
Edna grew up farming and loved to ride horses. Music, Scripture, and prayer were a comfort to her during her illness as she prayed for God to bring her home in recent months to begin her eternity with her loved ones who had passed on. Her greatest passions were caring for her family,
always killing it in the kitchen by cooking huge, amazing meals-
complete with incredible baked goods. She always had her children,
grand, and great grandchildren by her side in the kitchen starting to
cook and bake as soon as they could walk. Her passion for gardening
created beautiful vegetable and flower gardens; roses were her favorite.
Edna was one of the most loving and caring people you could meet until
she got a card game started - then all bets were off because let's just
say she had "ways of winning". Edna loved to dance; it was where she
first approached a young man named Guy at a dance in South Kortright,
New York, where they danced the night away and started what would
be a beautiful relationship of dancing for a lifetime with her sweetheart
and 64 years of marriage. Guy and Edna attended church between
Blessed Hope Church and First Baptist in Ashville, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville home on Friday, November 18, 2022, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Edna loved flowers while she was alive and was blessed by many through the years with beautiful bouquets. The family is asking in lieu of flowers send donations to Hospice at Promedica, 116 Morse Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Edna Hitchcock
