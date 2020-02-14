Edris Kochensparger

Edris (Horn) Kochensparger, 85, of Circleville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
She was born Dec. 6, 1934 in Lawrence County, Kentucky to the late Carl and Velma (Marcum) Horn.
Edris worked in Columbus where she met Jack and they were married in 1951. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. Edris was strong willed, independent and thrifty. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, canning and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, Edris was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; two sisters; four brothers; and her daughter-in-law, Sandra (Rector) Kochensparger.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Bryan) Cupp, of Washington Court House, Kathy (Alan) Grant, of Chillicothe, Rick (late Sandra Rector) Kochensparger, of Circleville, and Inge (Michael) Pearch, of Williamsport; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
She will also be missed by her little dachshund, Buddie.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 with Pastors Charles Alley and Michael Horn officiating.
Burial will be in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.