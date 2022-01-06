Circleville - Edward Bohenko, 87, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 at Berger Hospital.
He was born on May 2, 1934 in Forge Village, Massachusetts to Walter and Ellen (Holmes) Bohenko.
He was an Air Force Veteran, 51-year member of St. Josephs Church, ushered for many years, taught ccd classes, sang in the choir and served on various committees over the years.
He enjoyed deep sea fishing in Florida, golfing and hunting with his son, Jeff, for many years.
He was employed by Vancamp Contracting for 20 years and after retirement, he worked for 10 years, part-time, as a consultant for the City of Circleville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, John and Paul (Joyce) Bohenko.
Edward is survived by his wife, Drenna (Eccarius) Bohenko, of 65 years; son, Jeffrey (Darla) Bohenko; grandson, Kenton (Paige); great-grandchild, Lily; and siblings, Fred and David Bohenko and Jane Hall.
The family will miss Ed deeply and so will lifelong friends, Don and Pauline Fink.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.
Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10-11 a.m.
The family wants to thank the third-floor staff at Berger Hospital and Ohio Health Hospice for their loving care.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Edward Bohenko