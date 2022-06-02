Charleston, SC - Edward Charles Patrick Riley, 45, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on May 19th, 2022. He was born April 1, 1977, to Edward and Carolyn "Denise" (Tomlinson) Riley in Fort Myers, Florida. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward J. Riley and Dolores (Scherer) Riley, Charles Lee Tomlinson, Aunt Patty Ann Tomlinson, Uncle Philip T. "Terry" Riley and Cousin Jack David Hensley, Jr. He graduated from Winthrop University and went on to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina, graduating with a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree. He worked for Walgreens. He had a passion for soccer and golf. He lived for and was immensely proud of his son, Eddie and spent as much time as possible with him. He is survived by his son Edward Matthew Riley of Elkhorn, Nebraska, parents Edward J. and Carolyn "Denise" (Tomlinson) Riley of Canal Winchester, Ohio, sister Kelly V. Riley of Canal Winchester, Ohio, brother Sean M. Riley of Fort Myers , Florida, nephews Wyatt and Roman, Grandmother Voncile (Storter) Tomlinson of Fort Myers, Florida, Uncle Charles Lee Tomlinson III, of Fort Myers Florida, Aunt Kathleen (Riley) Hensley and Uncle Jack Hensley, Aunt Amy Jenkins and Uncle Mike Riley, Aunt Jayne Darfus, First Cousins Marissa (Riley) Rader and husband Richard Rader, Tony Hensley, Elizabeth Hensley, Joseph Darfus, Nora Kline and literally hundreds of friends. Ed was a kind and giving person loved by many. He will be missed. There is always more to say, but so little time to say it. Say it to the ones you love and say it often. I love you!! The family will receive friends on Friday, June 3 from 6pm until 8pm with a rosary service starting at 8pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. A Memorial Mass will occur on Saturday, June 4 at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 134 W. Mound St, Circleville, Ohio 43113, with inurnment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Circleville. Edward Charles Patrick Riley
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
