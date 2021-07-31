Bremen - Edward Everett Wolfe, 95, of Bremen, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
He was born March 24, 1926 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of Delano Randolph and Mary Margaret (Dauterman) Wolfe.
Edward was a graduate of Salt Creek High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He had worked for Modiglass and Nicofibers and was the owner of the Bremen Drive In.
He had served on the Fairfield Union School Board and had served as the Fairfield County Democratic Central Committee Member. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen.
Edward is survived by his children, Edward Wolfe II, Karen Wolfe, Stephen (Richard) Wolfe, Cheryl (Dennis) Kallimanis, Susan (John) Schoenlaub, Mary (Michael) Shumaker, Janet (James) Topper, James Wolfe and Jane (Krista) Wolfe; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Neal (Shirley) Wolfe; sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Martha and Mary Wolfe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Mae Wolfe, on Oct. 12, 1996; his parents; his stepmother, Margaret Mary Wolfe; brothers, Earl, Arthur and Charles; sister, Blanche; daughter-in-law, Carol; sister-in-law, Shirley; and brother-in-law, Carl.
A time to visit with Edward's family will be Sunday, Aug. 1 from 4-8 p.m. at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen.
A funeral mass will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen with Father Tyron Tomson officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com. Edward E. Wolfe