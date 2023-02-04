Stoutsville - Edward N Van Fossen, 83, a beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on February 1, 2023. He was born on May 12, 1939 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Barnard and Hermina Van Fossen, who preceded him in death along with his brother-in-law George Ebbrecht and daughter-in-law Tracy Van Fossen. Edward is survived by his wife Carolyn Van Fossen, his daughters Vonna (Kurt) Bailey, Melody (Leon) Smith and sons Vic and Greg Van Fossen. Grandchildren, Shayna (Eric) Gerhard, Nikki (Eric) Howard, Danni Van Fossen, Zane Bailey, Rodney (Kortney) Van Fossen, Skylar and Seth Van Fossen, his sister Vernidine Ebbrecht with four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Saltcreek High School and upon graduation served in the United States Marine Corps. Following his time in the service he returned home and began his career at Dupont in Circleville, Ohio where he retired as a supervisor. He also joined his father's building business and built many houses in the area. Edward and the love of his life Carolyn (Cupp) were married for 62 years. They raised a loving family and enjoyed a rich full life together. Edward enjoyed woodworking, playing euchre, and Ohio State Buckeye football and basketball, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns. He was a member of the Hallsville Community United Methodist Church. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, February 7 at Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger funeral home between the hours of 6 pm and 8 pm. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 8 at 11am Burial to follow at the Tarlton Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Hallsville Community United Methodist Church. Edward Van Fossen
