New Holland - Edwin Dwight Taylor, 84, of New Holland, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he had been a patient since Jan. 1.
Edwin was born March 9, 1937, in Delaware, Ohio, to Dwight Arthur and Nelle Ambrose Taylor.
He was a 1955 graduate of Olentangy High School and received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from the College of Agriculture at The Ohio State University. He was the recipient of the FFA American Farmer Degree.
He moved to Circleville in 1960, and served as the Pickaway County 4-H Extension Agent from 1960-1964. He had resided in New Holland since 1963.
In 1984, he began working for the USDA Farm Service Agency in price support and as a district director. He retired from the USDA in 2006.
He was a lifelong farmer, starting his career with his father. Ed had a passion for agriculture, growing crops, raising cattle and hogs and providing food.
Ed was an active member of the New Holland United Methodist Church, the Pickaway County Farmer's Club and the Pickaway County Farm Bureau. He was a member and past president of the New Holland Lions Club and had served eight years in the Ohio National Guard.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Ann Taylor Braun on Sept. 22, 2015; a brother-in-law, Ralph W. Getz; a niece, Tamara Nelle Getz-Warren; and his parents.
Ed is survived by his wife, the former Patricia "Pat" Kay Beardslee, whom he married June 12,1960; a son and daughter-in-law, Arthur and Nellie Taylor, of New Holland; a son-in-law, Dr. James Braun, of Fort Collins, Colorado; three grandchildren, Katherine Braun Langford and her husband, Mark, and Clayton and Nathan Taylor; a sister, Charlene Getz, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Janice and David Simeone, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Wayne and Kelli Getz, of Delphos, Ohio, and John H. Warren III, of Solebury Township, Pennsylvania; and five great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the New Holland United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeffrey Jewell, pastor at the church, officiating.
Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Memorial contribution may be made to the New Holland United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Nikki Sheets, 154 East Front Street, New Holland, Ohio 43145, or the Edwin and Patricia Family Scholarship Fund (for students majoring in agriculture or dietetics), 14205 Clarksburg Pike, New Holland, Ohio 43145.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.
www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com Edwin Taylor