Hilliard - Edwin Hurst Teegardin, 82, of Hilliard, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. He was born September 3, 1939 in Circleville, the son of Alva Edwin and Martha Elinor (Hurst) Teegardin. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister, Elinor Ann (Teegardin) Butler in 2016. Edwin graduated from Mt. Sterling High School in 1957.Ed was a 1972 and 1980 graduate of The Ohio State University. He worked at his father's grain elevator in Mt. Sterling, and for the Ford Motor Co. In his later years he invested in and worked on several building projects in Circleville and Lima. He was also a proud member of the Ohio Air National Guard 160th Air Refueling Group, Clinton County AFB in Wilmington, OH where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a loyal friend who enjoyed cooking, music, motorcycles, cruises and could build or repair just about anything. Edwin is survived by his sister, Nancy Jo (Charles Denny) Stienecker; nephews, Roger Scott (Rhonda) Stienecker, Charles Andrew (Kelly) Stienecker, Douglas Edward (Kellie) Butler and Thomas Edwin Butler; nieces Shelly (Neil) Mulconrey and Merilee (John) Wale; many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, and close friends Ron Kirchner, Terry Whaley and Lori Porschart. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4pm until 7pm and Saturday June 25 from 11am until Noon at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. A memorial service will follow visitation on Saturday. Inurnment will occur at Forest Cemetery, Circleville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berger Hospice of Pickaway County, or the Mid Ohio Food Bank in Grove City, OH. Edwin Teegardin
