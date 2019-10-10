Elaine B. Greenlee

Elaine Burkhart Greenlee, 82, of Circleville, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. She was born on Sept. 3, 1937, Warren, Ohio, to Helen & Burk Burkhart, who proceeded her in death.
After graduating from Circleville High School, in 1955, she received a degree from Ohio University. Elaine worked many years with Circle Plastics, the family business. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Circleville EMS for six years. Elaine was also a member of the U.S. Power Squadron for over 20 years. She enjoyed her many years traveling the country and boating on the Night Owl. Lake Erie was her home for multiple Great Lake excursions over the years. She treasured having spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by husband and Captain, Donald W. Greenlee. Don and Elaine celebrated 61 years of marriage in July. She is also survived by her children David (Becky) Greenlee, James (Shawntina) Greenlee, Elizabeth Ellis; sister Judy Burkhart; grandchildren, Derek and Leanne Greenlee, Daniel, Rachel and Heather Greenlee, Kae Harrington, Rebecca (Andrew) Karst, Sandra Daniel Ellis; and great-grandchildren, Adia and Gavin Karst.
Family will be receiving friends 1 to 3 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, with family service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, family would like contributions to be made to Heritage Nazarene for local outreach ministry. Sail On.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.