Eleanor G. Wilkes, 80, of Circleville, passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at Laurels of Walden.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1939 in Circleville, the daughter of James and Lucille (Brooks) Cupp.
She was a member of Church of Brethren. She loved to do crafts and being in women’s fellowship at the church. She loved to travel especially to the Smokey Mountains.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Michael Wilkes and sister, Melanie Anne Cupp.
She is survived by her husband, John Wilkes; son, Charles Scott Wilkes; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Berger Hospice.
