New Holland - Eleanor "Rena" Jones, 61, of New Holland, passed away on July 22, 2021.
She was born on April 7, 1960 in Circleville to Raymond and Marjorie (Marshall) Harding.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond and Lavinia Harding.
Rena is survived by her children, Thristian and Bobby Harding, Billy Dawson, Bennie Jones II and Scotty Jones; special friend, Chad Mumaw; special companion, Moe; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Crystal Pennington and Keith Harding.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Eleanor Jones