Eleanor Lavon Van Horn, 87 went to be with Jesus Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her brother Beryl Smith, her father and mother Emmitt and Ina Smith, her son Ronald Eugene Van Horn, and her husband Willis J. Van Horn.
She is survived by her grandson Ronald Eugene Van Horn II, and his wife Tracy, her great- grandchildren Olivia R. and Vincent Van Horn, her former daughter in law Darlene Stricker, her nephew and niece Gary and Candy Blankenship, niece Karen Smith and niece Sharon Skidmore, her great nephew Robert Blankenship, and her great niece Misty (Blankenship) Adkins.
Eleanor was an incredible cook and made the best spaghetti. She worked for the Liebert Corporation until her retirement with perfect attendance. She was the most perfectly independent and stubborn woman we have ever had the pleasure to be loved by.
She will be laid to rest Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Gardner Cemetery in Pike County, Ohio in a private ceremony. She was loved and will be missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Eleanor’s family.