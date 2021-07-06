Circleville - Eleanor Price, age 99, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021.
She was born on July 10, 1921, to her parents, Clarence and Leila (Smith) McAbee, in Circleville, Ohio.
Eleanor graduated from Circleville High School in 1939 and then attended the Columbus Business College. Eleanor married the love of her life, James, on June 27, 1941 and they enjoyed 77 years of marriage together.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Pickaway County Garden Club. She was also a member of Community United Methodist Church. Eleanor was a talented painter, avid bird watcher and the strong matriarch of her family. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Price; her daughter, Nancy Price; her grandson, Barry James Arledge; and her son-in-law, David May.
Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Linda May; son, Douglas (Theresa) Price; grandchildren, Zachary May, Melissa Dauberman, Shannon (Lin Hansard) Delaney, Erin (Thad) Smith and Adam (Jennifer) Price; great-grandchildren, Kai, Donovan and Bryce May, Lincoln Dauberman, Ayla and Truett Hansard and Brandon Arledge.
The family will have a celebration of Eleanor's life on her 100th birthday with a graveside memorial service and inurnment at 11 a.m. on July 10, 2021 at Reber Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Eleanor's family. Eleanor Price