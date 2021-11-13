Circleville - Eleanor Shy, 71, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1950 in Pickaway County to Noah and Bessie (Brown) Arnold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Edgar Brown and Joe Shy; and brother, Eddie Arnold.
Eleanor is survived by several aunts and uncles; nieces, Heather Foltz and Kathy Birtcher; nephew, Mark Stonerock; grand-nieces and nephews, Noah Stonerock, Elizabeth Stonerock, Morgan Birtcher, Tori Birtcher, Ali Foltz; special cousin, Joyce Keaton; special friends, Randy and Tara Vanover; and sister, Mary (Brett) Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Eleanor Shy