Elizabeth Yeager, 30, of Circleville, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
She was born July 5, 1989, in Chillicothe, Ohio to Toby Lee Hart Lawson and Bryon J. Yeager.
Surviving are companion, Jason Raines; children, Lyric Rucker and Jaeden Raines; mother, Toby Lawson; sisters, Jessica (Zech) Benner; brothers, Daniel Yeager and Jacob Hawk; step-brothers, Bo and Cliff Lawson and Dusty Bostwick; step-sister, Natoshia Bostwick; maternal grandma, Norma Hart; “gramps”, Charles E. Raines; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; longtime companion of her late father, Evelyn Bostwick; and special friends, Derek and Tashia Rapp.
She was predeceased by her father, Bryon Yeager; grandparents, Harold and Irene Yeager and Russell Hart; and cousins, Triton VanMeter and Callie VanMeter.
Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
There will be no funeral services.
Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Chillicothe, at the convenience of the family.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com