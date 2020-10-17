The mother of James Robert (Deborah), Teresa Posey (Dillard), Lisa Kesselring (Mark), and Marsha Roof. Ella took her Heavenly Flight, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 14, 2020. Ella Lee Roberts, beloved wife of the late James Roberts was born February 9, 1934 to Earl & Bessie Richmond in Garrett, Kentucky. She is survived by her siblings Dottie Minzler, Dorothy Kratzer, Kenny Richmond, Buddy Richmond and Daniel Richmond. Also 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 14 great, great grandchildren and last but not least her dear friend Emma Marshall. Ella Lee was a wife of 69 years and was a stay at home mom to her 4 children. In her eyes, no one was good enough to take care of them. Her children were her everything. When the girls got their license, look out! The shopping was on! She loved to shop, look for bargains. She loved gardening, picking berries, being with friends, her grandchildren, family, but most of all she loved God, going to church, serving him, witnessing for him. Her life was a living example to be kind, compassionate, forgiving. Private graveside service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Community Church. Jim Johnson will be officiating the service, Jordan Johnson will be speaking also.
