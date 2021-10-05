Circleville - Ellen Ann Gilpen, 77, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1943 in Massachusetts to Arthur and Laura (Emery) Sherman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Michael Gilpen.
Ellen is survived by her children, Carol L. Jenkins; JoAnna M. Johnson, Joseph E. and Charles W. Gilpen; and by several grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
