Circleville - Ellen Ann Sherman Gilpen, 77, of Circleville, Ohio, died Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021 at Circleville Post Acute where she had been a resident since Sept. 20, 2009.
She had been ill since October 2020.
Ellen was born on Dec. 28, 1943 to Arthur Wesley Sherman and Laura Bernice Emery Sherman. She was born in an elevator at Fort Banks at Winthrop Massachusetts. She was a premature baby and only weighed three pounds.
Fort Banks was not taking maternity patients at this time because of war. There were no incubators, diapers or anything for babies. She was transported to Massachusetts General in Boston.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Joseph Gilpen; and her sister, Corine Laura Sherman Taylor.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Lynn Gilpen Morris, and JoAnna Marie Gilpen Johnson; and two sons, Joseph Eugene Gilpen Jr. and Charles Wesley Gilpen; three granddaughters, Ashley, Mandee, and Kiara; five grandsons, Nathan, Eric, Derek, Charles and Zachary; seven great-granddaughters, Madison, Destiny, Lilly, Preslee, Alivia, Amaya, and Baby Ellen; and two great-grandsons, Jaxson and Landon
In keeping with Ellen's wishes, she wanted to let everyone know that her greatest achievements are her five children. She is very proud of her children and loved unconditionally. She has called her children her greatest blessings.
Arrangements for memorial services to be held at Wellman's Funeral Home, 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio on Wednesday Oct. 6.
Showing is 11 a.m. to noon, funeral immediate to follow.
Procession to burial immediately to follow to Spring Lawn Cemetery in Williamsport Ohio.
Life celebration to follow at local Tavern. located at 121 Water Street South, Williamsport Ohio. The Tavern will open at 10 a.m. so patrons may drop of food before the funeral services.
Ellen loved the color purple, any shade of purple. Therefore, the family is asking that everyone where purple in her honor. Ellen Gilpen