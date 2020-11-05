Ellen Marlene Frieze of Circleville, died Sunday Oct. 25, 2020.
Ellen was born on May 10, 1945 in Ashland Kentucky.
She is survived by her brother Jimmy Hopkins of North Carolina, sisters Shelia Stevens of Bellfontaine, Ohio, and Monette Hopkins of Circleville, two grandsons Michael Frieze and Zavier Frieze, many nieces and nephews, special cousin Jennifer Ferguson and special friend, Tracy.
She was preceded in death by her only child, Michael Frieze.
In leiu of flowers, the family is asking to donate to their GoFundMe.