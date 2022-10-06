Laurelville - Elmer Franklin Kuhn, Jr., age 91, of Laurelville, Ohio, passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born December 9, 1930, in Westerville, Ohio, to Elmer F. and Iva Maria Kuhn. Jr. lived a long and fulfilling life. He cherished his years that he worked at Brown Implement in Ashville, when he purchased his farm, later named Valley View Farms, in Laurelville, and when he started his own business, Saltcreek Farm Service, where he worked on John Deere and other farm equipment. Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years, Flora "Leah" Kuhn, sons Mark and Stephen, grandaughter Nicole, multiple brothers and sisters, and many pets, such as, Duke, Lady, Babe, and Sammy. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Rick) Hoover, his grandchildren Heather (Dan Stiles) and Tyler Hoover, and bonus family Joyce Hoover. A special thank you to Elmer's nurses, Kathy Wilson and Joanna Greiner for their love and support. Per Jr.'s request, there will be no formal service. The immediate family will be honoring Jr.'s wishes and celebrating his life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pickaway County Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Elmer Kuhn Jr.
