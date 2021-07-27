Circleville - Erika Dawn (Waddell) Craiglow, born May 22, 1974 to Kenneth and Betty (Kushak) Waddell, passed away July 23, 2021.
Erika was married to Robert Jason Craiglow from 1997 to early 2021.
Jason and Erika had three beautiful children, two daughters and one son, Kali, Riley and Aaron.
Erika's brothers are Brent, Justin and Brandon Waddell, and an uncle, Larry Waddell. Erika also has three nieces, Mallory Waddell, daughter of Brent and Regina Waddell; Kimber and Kenzie, daughters of Justin and Holly Waddell. Erika also had many uncles, aunts and cousins in Pennsylvania on her mother's side of the family.
Grandparents of her children are Ted and Stephanie Craiglow and Chuck and Peggy Mettler; and an uncle, Jamie Craiglow.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. via Zoom (meeting ID is 348 670 7981, duration one hour 30 minutes and passcode 149185. )
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Erika Craiglow