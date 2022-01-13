Circleville - Ernest Gene Martin, age 85, died peacefully at his home on Jan. 11, 2022.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m., Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church (Colfax), 5575 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road NE, Lancaster, Ohio.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio, and 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Grace Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Colfax, and the Parkinson's Foundation.
Please see wellmanfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ernest G. Martin